    Savannah Guard Dawgs prepare for mission during Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base [Image 28 of 35]

    Savannah Guard Dawgs prepare for mission during Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samanda McGriffin, a pilot, with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, conducts pre-flight checklists in the cockpit of a C-130 Hercules during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7928239
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-PJ280-1015
    Resolution: 4263x2809
    Size: 600.41 KB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah Guard Dawgs prepare for mission during Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base [Image 35 of 35], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

