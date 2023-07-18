The Transformation - Through the Crucible

U.S. Marine Pvt. Robert Garcia, with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gets his harness fastened before conducting the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21, 2023. Rappel training is one of the final events during recruit training that is conducted to build confidence in the new Marines and prepares them for similar circumstances they may encounter while in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

