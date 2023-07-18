Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Transformation - Through the Crucible

    The Transformation - Through the Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Pvt. Robert Garcia, with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, waits for instruction before conducting the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21, 2023. Rappel training is one of the final events during recruit training that is conducted to build confidence in the new Marines and prepares them for similar circumstances they may encounter while in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    This work, The Transformation - Through the Crucible [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    crucible
    MCRD San Diego

