U.S. Marine Pvt. Robert Garcia, with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, waits for instruction before conducting the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21, 2023. Rappel training is one of the final events during recruit training that is conducted to build confidence in the new Marines and prepares them for similar circumstances they may encounter while in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7927520
|VIRIN:
|230721-M-VQ041-1010
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Transformation - Through the Crucible [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Transformation - Through the Crucible
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT