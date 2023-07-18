The Transformation - Through the Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Robert Garcia with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo during the Crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 11, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

