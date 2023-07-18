U.S. Marine Corps recruit Robert Garcia with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo during the Crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 11, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7927519
|VIRIN:
|230711-M-VQ041-1010
|Resolution:
|3827x5740
|Size:
|11.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Transformation - Through the Crucible [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Transformation - Through the Crucible
