    The Transformation - Through the Crucible [Image 2 of 4]

    The Transformation - Through the Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Robert Garcia with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo during the Crucible on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 11, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training, to earn the title of United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7927519
    VIRIN: 230711-M-VQ041-1010
    Resolution: 3827x5740
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    USMC
    crucible
    MCRD San Diego

