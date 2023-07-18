Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts Destructive Weather Exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts Destructive Weather Exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Brian Smith, a chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) current operations chief with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), checks-in Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd MLG, at a destructive weather point during a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. Marines with 2nd MLG conducted a DWX in preparation for real world events, by dispatching, tasking and practicing rapid response procedures for damaging weather aboard Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:19
    Photo ID: 7927455
    VIRIN: 230720-M-MU578-1047
    Resolution: 7595x5066
    Size: 22 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts Destructive Weather Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

