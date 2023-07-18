U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Bevan, a combat engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, loads a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle with helmets and axes during a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. Marines with 2nd MLG conducted a DWX in preparation for real world events, by dispatching, tasking and practicing rapid response procedures for damaging weather aboard Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 13:19
|Photo ID:
|7927437
|VIRIN:
|230720-M-JI447-1006
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|24.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts Destructive Weather Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Meshaq Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT