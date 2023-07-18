2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts Destructive Weather Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Bevan, a combat engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, loads a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle with helmets and axes during a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. Marines with 2nd MLG conducted a DWX in preparation for real world events, by dispatching, tasking and practicing rapid response procedures for damaging weather aboard Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Meshaq Hylton)

