2nd Marine Logistics Group Conducts Destructive Weather Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Brian Smith, a chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) current operations chief with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), checks in Marines and Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd MLG, at a destructive weather point during a Destructive Weather Exercise (DWX) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. Marines with 2nd MLG conducted a DWX in preparation for real world events, by dispatching, tasking and practicing rapid response procedures for damaging weather aboard Camp Lejeune. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

