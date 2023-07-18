717th Air Base Squadron Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Manuela Peters, 717th Air Base Squadron commander, stands beside United States ambassador to Türkiye, Jeffry L. Flake, following a change of command ceremony at the Ankara Support Facility, Türkiye, July 17, 2023. The 717th ABS supports Department of Defense personnel and their families in the region, the U.S. Embassy, Office of Defense Cooperation-Türkiye and tenant organizations in Ankara, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
