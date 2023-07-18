Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    717th Air Base Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 8 of 11]

    717th Air Base Squadron Welcomes New Commander

    6, TURKEY

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adrian Patrascu renders his final salute as outgoing commander of the 717th Air Base Squadron, at the Ankara Support Facility, Türkiye, July 17, 2023. The 717th ABS supports Department of Defense personnel and their families in the region, the U.S. Embassy, Office of Defense Cooperation-Türkiye and tenant organizations in Ankara, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

