U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Manuela Peters renders her first salute as the new commander of the 717th Air Base Squadron, at the Ankara Support Facility, Türkiye, July 17, 2023. The 717th ABS supports Department of Defense personnel and their families in the region, the U.S. Embassy, Office of Defense Cooperation-Türkiye and tenant organizations in Ankara, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 03:03 Photo ID: 7925802 VIRIN: 230717-F-XL819-1103 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.9 MB Location: 6, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 717th Air Base Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.