This picture shows the Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 11, 2023. Since 2019, the 377th MDG has been using this mobile clinic to provide medical readiness services off-location to Airmen at Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7924026 VIRIN: 230711-F-ST571-1177 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.67 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.