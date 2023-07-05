377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic

Tech. Sgt. Mircho Plaza, 377th Medical Group education and training flight chief, performs a Preventative Health Assessment Questionnaire (PHAQ) on Senior Airman Andrew Messina, 377th MDG immunization back-up and medical technician, on the Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 11, 2023. This clinic can provide laboratory services, immunizations, PHAQ assistance, or operate as a mobile medical station during exercises or events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US