Tech. Sgt. Mircho Plaza, 377th Medical Group education and training flight chief, performs a Preventative Health Assessment Questionnaire (PHAQ) on Senior Airman Andrew Messina, 377th MDG immunization back-up and medical technician, on the Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 11, 2023. This clinic can provide laboratory services, immunizations, PHAQ assistance, or operate as a mobile medical station during exercises or events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7924031
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-ST571-1095
|Resolution:
|5899x3925
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic
