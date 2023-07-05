377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic

Tech. Sgt. Mircho Plaza, 377th Medical Group education and training flight chief, and Senior Airman Andrew Messina, 377th MDG immunization back-up and medical technician, work on the Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 11, 2023. Since 2019, the 377th MDG has been using this mobile clinic to provide medical readiness services off-location to Airmen at Kirtland. “Because everyone's busy in the military, this mobile clinic gives us a way to reach out, make their lives a little bit easier and get their medical requirements done,” said Messina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

