Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic [Image 5 of 5]

    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Mircho Plaza, 377th Medical Group education and training flight chief, and Senior Airman Andrew Messina, 377th MDG immunization back-up and medical technician, work on the Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 11, 2023. Since 2019, the 377th MDG has been using this mobile clinic to provide medical readiness services off-location to Airmen at Kirtland. “Because everyone's busy in the military, this mobile clinic gives us a way to reach out, make their lives a little bit easier and get their medical requirements done,” said Messina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 7924032
    VIRIN: 230711-F-ST571-1070
    Resolution: 5932x3947
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic
    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic
    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic
    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic
    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    377th MDG Mobile Expeditionary Readiness Clinic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Mission
    Medical Readiness
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Team Kirtland
    377th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT