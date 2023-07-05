25th ID Soldier Receives Soldier’s Medal for Saving Woman’s Life

U.S. Army Spc. Rene J. Rodriguez (center), a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stands with his parents to be recognized after receiving the Soldier's Medal, July 19, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Rodriguez received the Soldier's Medal, the highest peacetime Army award a Soldier can receive, for protecting the life of a Hawaiian woman Oct. 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr)

