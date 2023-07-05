Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID Soldier Receives Soldier’s Medal for Saving Woman’s Life [Image 1 of 3]

    25th ID Soldier Receives Soldier’s Medal for Saving Woman’s Life

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jospeh Ryan, the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Hawaii commanding general, presents the Soldier's Medal to U.S. Army Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Inf. Div., July 19, 2023, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Rodriguez was presented the award for protecting the life of a Hawaiian woman on Oct. 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jordan Balzano)

