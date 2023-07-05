U.S. Army Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about receiving the Soldier's Medal, July 19, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Rodriguez received the Soldier's Medal, the highest peacetime Army award a Soldier can receive, for protecting the life of a Hawaiian woman Oct. 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by 1LT Jordan Balzano)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 22:50
|Photo ID:
|7923107
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-QT274-1008
|Resolution:
|3313x2621
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Soldier Receives Soldier’s Medal for Saving Woman’s Life [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th ID Soldier Receives Soldier’s Medal for Saving Woman’s Life
