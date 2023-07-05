Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23

A U.S. Air Force Reserve A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 64th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to refuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 336th Air Refueling Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, California, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23 over Talara, Peru, July 19, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023
Location: TALARA, PE