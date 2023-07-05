A U.S. Air Force Reserve pilot assigned to the 336th Air Refueling Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, California, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23 over Talara, Peru, July 19, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 21:26 Photo ID: 7923020 VIRIN: 230719-F-IZ285-1012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.5 MB Location: TALARA, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.