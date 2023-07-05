Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23 [Image 4 of 12]

    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23

    TALARA, PERU

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force Reserve A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 64th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to refuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 336th Air Refueling Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, California, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23 over Talara, Peru, July 19, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 7923014
    VIRIN: 230719-F-IZ285-1136
    Resolution: 2688x3360
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: TALARA, PE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23
    Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    RS23
    ResoluteSentinel
    ResoluteSentinel23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT