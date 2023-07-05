Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. John J. Cotton, 35th Medical Group commander, presents Col. Doyle A. Pompa a certificate of retirement during his retirement ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. Col. Pompa commissioned from the Air Force Academy in 1998, was a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours including time flown in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, and retired after 25 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

