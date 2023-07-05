Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa receives a commissioned canvas from Lt. Col. Christopher Byrne, 35th Operations Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Fred King, 35th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, during his retirement ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. The poster, commissioned by the members and leaders of the group, portrays a blend of the functions of the four units within the 35 OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

