Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Doyle A. Pompa receives a commissioned canvas from Lt. Col. Christopher Byrne, 35th Operations Group deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Fred King, 35th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, during his retirement ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. The poster, commissioned by the members and leaders of the group, portrays a blend of the functions of the four units within the 35 OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7922836
    VIRIN: 230714-F-TG061-1117
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Doyle A. Pompa’s Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #retirement #35OG #Miswa
    #retirement #35OG #Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT