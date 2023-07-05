Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

    MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joy Hood, a nurse assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron, poses for a photo with Air Force veteran Bill Denton while working at Baxter Regional Medical Center as part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

