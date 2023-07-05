U.S. Air Force Capt. Joy Hood, a nurse assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron, poses for a photo with Air Force veteran Bill Denton while working at Baxter Regional Medical Center as part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)
Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission
