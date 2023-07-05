Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

    MIDWAY, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mariah Clair Saratan, assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron, assists a simulated casualty during a training exercise in Midway, Arkansas, July 18, 2023. The training was part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training program. The medical IRT provided realistic training for participating troops. It also provided no-cost medical care to area residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IRT
    307th MDS
    IRTNWAR2023

