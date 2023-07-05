Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mariah Clair Saratan, assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron, assists a simulated casualty during a training exercise in Midway, Arkansas, July 18, 2023. The training was part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training program. The medical IRT provided realistic training for participating troops. It also provided no-cost medical care to area residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

