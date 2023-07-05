Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Desiree Melcher, performs initial screening on a patient during a medical Innovative Readiness Training mission in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. The mission, Northwest Arkansas Wellness, helped Airmen, soldiers, and sailors participating in it to replicate deployed conditions by setting up medical operations in local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

