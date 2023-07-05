Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Desiree Melcher, performs initial screening on a patient during a medical Innovative Readiness Training mission in Yellville, Arkansas, July 11, 2023. The mission, Northwest Arkansas Wellness, helped Airmen, soldiers, and sailors participating in it to replicate deployed conditions by setting up medical operations in local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7922058
    VIRIN: 230711-F-YH293-1054
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission
    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission
    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Opportunity in the Ozarks: 307th MDS takes part in IRT mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT