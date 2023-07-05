Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown meets Qatar Lt. Gen. Al-Nabet [Image 5 of 10]

    CSAF Brown meets Qatar Lt. Gen. Al-Nabet

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Lt. Gen. Salem Al-Nabet, Qatar Armed Forces chief of staff, speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 7921387
    VIRIN: 230718-F-LE393-1299
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown meets Qatar Lt. Gen. Al-Nabet [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    CSAF
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF22FET

