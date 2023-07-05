Lt. Gen. Salem Al-Nabet, Qatar Armed Forces chief of staff, speaks with Maj. Gen. Julian Cheater, assistant deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs, before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7921383 VIRIN: 230718-F-LE393-1234 Resolution: 5126x3661 Size: 2.88 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown meets Qatar Lt. Gen. Al-Nabet [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.