    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Flight Quarters

    JAVA SEA

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230710-N-QF023-1126
    JAVA SEA (July 10, 2023) Seaman Logan Purdy, from Seattle, Washington, stands by as primary signalman to pilot during flight quarters aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Java Sea, July 10. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    VIRIN: 230710-N-QF023-1126
    Location: JAVA SEA
    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

