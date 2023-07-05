230710-N-QF023-1061
JAVA SEA (July 10, 2023) Seaman Travion King, from Houston, carries chock and chains after removing them from MH-60 R Sea Hawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during flight quarters aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Java Sea, July 10. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7920851
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-QF023-1061
|Resolution:
|5053x3268
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JAVA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Grabs Chock and Chains during Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT