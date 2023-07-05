USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Grabs Chock and Chains during Flight Quarters

230710-N-QF023-1061

JAVA SEA (July 10, 2023) Seaman Travion King, from Houston, carries chock and chains after removing them from MH-60 R Sea Hawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 during flight quarters aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Java Sea, July 10. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023