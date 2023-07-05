USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Signals Pilot during Flight Quarters

230710-N-QF023-1072

JAVA SEA (July 10, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Raymond DeMasi, from Milford, Pennsylvania, signals the pilot to take off during flight quarters aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Java Sea, July 10. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

