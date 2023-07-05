230710-N-QF023-1072
JAVA SEA (July 10, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Raymond DeMasi, from Milford, Pennsylvania, signals the pilot to take off during flight quarters aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Java Sea, July 10. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 03:56
|Photo ID:
|7920849
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-QF023-1072
|Resolution:
|4711x3396
|Size:
|837.88 KB
|Location:
|JAVA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Signals Pilot during Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT