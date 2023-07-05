USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test

A Soldier scans the sky with the CARPE Dronvm app to detect the test drone. U.S. Army Central tested CARPE Dronvm at McEntire JNGB and Poinsett Weapons Range, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

