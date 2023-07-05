A Soldier scans the sky with the CARPE Dronvm app to detect the test drone. U.S. Army Central tested CARPE Dronvm at McEntire JNGB and Poinsett Weapons Range, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7919158
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-UH812-2222
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT