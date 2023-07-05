Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test [Image 2 of 6]

    USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central tested CARPE Dronvm at McEntire JNGB and Poinsett Weapons Range, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 13:20
    Photo ID: 7919157
    VIRIN: 230718-A-UH812-1111
    Resolution: 4166x2777
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test
    USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test
    USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test
    USARCENT conducts CARPE DronVm Test
    USARCENT conducts CARPE DronVm Test
    USARCENT conducts CARPE DronVm Test

    CENTCOM
    Patton’s Own
    Third Always First
    People First
    CARPE DronVm

