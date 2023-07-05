USARCENT conducts CARPE Dronvm Test

A drone piloted by MITRE in support of CARPE Dronvm testing flies over a testing area in South Carolina. U.S. Army Central tested CARPE Dronvm at McEntire JNGB and Poinsett Weapons Range, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|07.18.2023
|07.18.2023 13:16
|7919154
|230718-A-UH812-1112
|5472x3648
|6.5 MB
|SUMTER, SC, US
|1
|0
