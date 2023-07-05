Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk

Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform an elephant walk at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2023. Elephant walks demonstrate the teamwork and capability of the 911th AW to perform rapid large-force to defend, mobilize and fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

