Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform an elephant walk at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2023. Elephant walk is the taxiing of a large number of aircraft to take off in single file in nose-to-tail formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 11:37 Photo ID: 7918983 VIRIN: 230718-F-NI494-1188 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.77 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.