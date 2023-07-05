Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk [Image 5 of 6]

    Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform an elephant walk at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2023. Elephant walk is the taxiing of a large number of aircraft to take off in single file in nose-to-tail formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    USAF

