Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk

Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform an elephant walk at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2023. Elephant walk is a term used by the Air Force for close formation of aircraft taxiing en masse before take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
