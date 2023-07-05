Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk [Image 4 of 6]

    Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform an elephant walk at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2023. Elephant walk is a term used by the Air Force for close formation of aircraft taxiing en masse before take off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Power in Reserve: 911th Airlift Wing demonstrates combat readiness with C-17 elephant walk

