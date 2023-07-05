Members of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's Ground Surgical Team (GST), perform surgery during a 17-day TDY to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB), Jordan, June, 2023. The GST is a multi-capable team of surgeons, nurses, and physicians designed to forward deploy to austere environments to provide life-saving care. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 07:00 Photo ID: 7918432 VIRIN: 230718-F-WT152-1003 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 373.56 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.