    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action [Image 3 of 3]

    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's Ground Surgical Team (GST), perform surgery during a 17-day TDY to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB), Jordan, June, 2023. The GST is a multi-capable team of surgeons, nurses, and physicians designed to forward deploy to austere environments to provide life-saving care. (Courtesy Photo)

    Medical
    healthcare
    GST
    Ground Surgical Team
    378th EMDS
    frontline medicine

