Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action

Members of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's Ground Surgical Team (GST), Maj. Parker Filmore, surgeon, Lt. Col. Darin Lee, nurse anesthetist, 1st Lt. Aaron Freeman, critical care nurse, Capt. Alexis Sutherlin, medical service corpsman, Staff Sgt. Brady Beck, surgical technician , and emergency physician Lt. Col. Gregory Stiller, pose for a photo at an undisclosed location, June, 2023. The GST from Prince Sultan Air Base participated in a 17 day TDY to 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB), Jordan that took the team across the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR). The GST is a multi-capable team of surgeons, nurses, and physicians designed to forward deploy to austere environments to provide life-saving care. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)