    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action [Image 1 of 3]

    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's Ground Surgical Team (GST), Maj. Parker Filmore, surgeon, Lt. Col. Darin Lee, nurse anesthetist, 1st Lt. Aaron Freeman, critical care nurse, Capt. Alexis Sutherlin, medical service corpsman, Staff Sgt. Brady Beck, surgical technician , and emergency physician Lt. Col. Gregory Stiller, pose for a photo at an undisclosed location, June, 2023. The GST from Prince Sultan Air Base participated in a 17 day TDY to 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB), Jordan that took the team across the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR). The GST is a multi-capable team of surgeons, nurses, and physicians designed to forward deploy to austere environments to provide life-saving care. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 07:00
    Photo ID: 7918430
    VIRIN: 230717-F-WT152-1001
    Resolution: 926x1234
    Size: 555.81 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action

    TAGS

    Medical
    healthcare
    GST
    Ground Surgical Team
    378th EMDS
    frontline medicine

