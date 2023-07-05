Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action [Image 2 of 3]

    Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's Ground Surgical Team (GST), ride in a Blackhawk Helicopter during a 17-day TDY to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB), Jordan, June, 2023. The GST is a multi-capable team of surgeons, nurses, and physicians designed to forward deploy to austere environments to provide life-saving care. (Courtesy Photo)

    Medical
    healthcare
    GST
    Ground Surgical Team
    378th EMDS
    frontline medicine

