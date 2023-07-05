Members of the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron's Ground Surgical Team (GST), ride in a Blackhawk Helicopter during a 17-day TDY to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB), Jordan, June, 2023. The GST is a multi-capable team of surgeons, nurses, and physicians designed to forward deploy to austere environments to provide life-saving care. (Courtesy Photo)
Frontline Medicine: The 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron GST in Action
