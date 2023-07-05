Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa [Image 7 of 7]

    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Governor Tina Kotek (center) and Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (far right), pause for a group photo with members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation at the conclusion of their mobilization ceremony held at the Oregon State Capital, Salem, Oregon on July 14, 2023. The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 20:11
    Photo ID: 7917879
    VIRIN: 230714-F-CH590-8385
    Resolution: 5532x3564
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa [Image 7 of 7], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard

