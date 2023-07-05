Oregon Governor Tina Kotek (center) and Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (far right), pause for a group photo with members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation at the conclusion of their mobilization ceremony held at the Oregon State Capital, Salem, Oregon on July 14, 2023. The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 20:11 Photo ID: 7917879 VIRIN: 230714-F-CH590-8385 Resolution: 5532x3564 Size: 5.53 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa [Image 7 of 7], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.