Oregon Governor Tina Kotek takes time to talk with several unit members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation at the conclusion of their mobilization ceremony held at the Oregon State Capital, Salem, Oregon on July 14, 2023. The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 20:11 Photo ID: 7917869 VIRIN: 230714-F-CH590-8951 Resolution: 5592x4044 Size: 6.84 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa [Image 7 of 7], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.