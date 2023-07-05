Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek takes time to talk with several unit members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation at the conclusion of their mobilization ceremony held at the Oregon State Capital, Salem, Oregon on July 14, 2023. The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 20:11
|Photo ID:
|7917869
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-CH590-8951
|Resolution:
|5592x4044
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
