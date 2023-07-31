Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Governor Tina Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

    Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Governor Tina Kotek delivers her remarks during the mobilization ceremony held...... read more read more

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    SALEM, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon hosted a mobilization ceremony held in Salem, Oregon for approximately 10 members of the Oregon National Guard’s A (-) 641st Aviation on July 14, 2023.

    The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations.

    During the ceremony held in the State Capital Library, Gov. Kotek emphasized their long history of various missions with family and co-workers in attendance. “This group has responded to active duty missions, for numerous wildfires, covid-19 response, they have found missing people, lost hikers…they have many stories to tell.”

    “It’s an honor to be here with you, you are unwavering in your commitment, I want you to know that I see that, and all of Oregon does, so once again thank you,” said Gov. Kotek.

    Unit members will first travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas for approximately two-weeks of training prior to deploying overseas. The unit has a long history of deploying overseas supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and later deploying to support Operation New Dawn in Iraq in 2010 while some members of the unit deployed to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom. Their most recent mobilization was in 2017 when they deployed to Kuwait to support Operation Enduring Freedom followed by Operation Spartan Shield.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:57
    Story ID: 450717
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Tina Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa
    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa
    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa
    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Governor Tina Kotek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT