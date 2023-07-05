Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1s at Misawa [Image 4 of 4]

    B-1s at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in support of Bomber Task Force operations, July 17, 2023. Evaluating readiness and forward positioning bombers ensures the Department of Defense can maintain operational and support capabilities to meet our security obligations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

