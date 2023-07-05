B-1s at Misawa

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in support of Bomber Task Force operations, July 17, 2023. Evaluating readiness and forward positioning bombers ensures the Department of Defense can maintain operational and support capabilities to meet our security obligations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023
Photo by SrA Joao Marcus Costa
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP