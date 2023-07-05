B-1s at Misawa

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, taxis at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in support of Bomber Task Force operations, July 15, 2023. Conducting these missions assists in maintaining a safe, secure, effective and ready bomber force, which is critical in deterring strategic attack against the U.S. and our Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

