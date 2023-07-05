B-1s at Misawa

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, in support of Bomber Task Force operations, July 15, 2023. Having these BTF missions outside the U.S. ensures the crews stay proficient in a variety of key operational skills, including long-range operations and familiarity with air bases and operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
07.15.2023
07.17.2023
|7917792
|230715-F-TG061-1029
|6229x4157
|4.66 MB
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|6
|0
