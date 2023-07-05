Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region hosts change of command at Walter Reed

Army Col. Elizabeth Cain (second from left) prepares to assume command of the Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region at Walter Reed during a change of command on July 17. Cain replaced Army Col. Greta Railsback (right), and Army Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger (left), commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East and the Chief of the Army Medical Corps, officiated the ceremony.

