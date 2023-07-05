Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region hosts change of command at Walter Reed [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region hosts change of command at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Army Col. Elizabeth Cain (second from left) prepares to assume command of the Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region at Walter Reed during a change of command on July 17. Cain replaced Army Col. Greta Railsback (right), and Army Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger (left), commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East and the Chief of the Army Medical Corps, officiated the ceremony.

