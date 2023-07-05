Army Capt. Luis Avila sings "God Bless America" during the Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region's change of command on July 14 at Walter Reed. Avila was assigned to the brigade after being severely wounded in an explosion on Dec. 27, 2011, in Afghanistan.
Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region hosts change of command at Walter Reed
