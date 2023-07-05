Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region hosts change of command at Walter Reed

Photo By Bernard Little | Army Col. Elizabeth Cain (second from left) prepares to assume command of the Soldier...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Army Col. Elizabeth Cain (second from left) prepares to assume command of the Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region at Walter Reed during a change of command on July 17. Cain replaced Army Col. Greta Railsback (right), and Army Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger (left), commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East and the Chief of the Army Medical Corps, officiated the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications

Army Col. Elizabeth Cain assumed command of the Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region (SRB-NCR) at Walter Reed, during a change of command ceremony on July 14.

Cain replaces Army Col. Greta Railsback, who took command of the SRB-NCR in June 2021 and is now headed for a new military assignment.

The SRB-NCR traces its roots to the Warrior Transition Brigade-NCR, activated at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) in 2007 with a mission of providing command and control, primary care and case management for warriors in recovery to prepare them to go back to their units or transition to civilian life. The WTB-NCR was the first of the Army’s Warrior Transition Units. It moved to Bethesda in 2011 as a result of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) law, which established Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), joining WRAMC and the National Naval Medical Center (NNMC).

In 2020, the WTB-NCR became the SRB-NCR with units at WRNMMC and Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Its focus remains on providing the best care, support, and treatment of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers, and their families, as well as facilitating education and training for successful transitions from the military or returns to duty.

Army Capt. Luis Avila was assigned to the brigade after being severely wounded in an explosion on Dec. 27, 2011, in Afghanistan. The explosion resulted in the loss of Avila’s left leg, two heart attacks, two strokes, severe traumatic brain injury, and him being pronounced dead three times.

Avila returned to Walter Reed for the SRB-NCR change of command last week, and to sing “God Bless America” during the ceremony.

“Our nation maintains its strength through the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Army maintains its strength through Army medicine,” said Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Mary V. Krueger, who gave remarks during the event. Kreuger serves as commanding general of Medical Readiness Command East and the 24th chief of the Army Medical Corps.

In commending Railsback as commander of the SRB-NCR for the past two years, Krueger said under the colonel the unit remained “ready, responsive and relevant,” and returned more than 400 Soldiers “to the fighting force” while successfully transitioning a number of others to civilian life. Krueger described it as inspiring to see Soldiers who are in the SRB-NCR compete in the Warrior Games, showing their resiliency and dedication, and working just as hard to return to duty or transition to civilian life.

Railsback recognized her staff in the SRB-NCR for its successes, explaining they keep their focus on those to whom they serve – warriors in transition and their families. She also expressed confidence that Cain will continue with this focus, taking care of Soldiers, staff, doing the right thing and taking the unit to new heights.

Krueger also praised Cain, whom she described as well equipped to succeed Railsback, having served most recently as the commander of the Warrior Transition Unit at Fort Hood, Texas. “She’s held multiple leadership and operational assignments,” Krueger said. Cain has also deployed once to Kuwait and three times to Iraq, as well as participated in an exchange at the British Army’s Intermediate Command and Staff Course (Land).

Cain described it as an honor and humbling to serve those in their time of need who have served this country. She committed to continuing to ensure warriors and their families receive safe, quality care while enhancing the unit’s readiness. “Be All You Can Be. Army Medicine, Army Strong. Mission First, Soldiers Always,” she said before the ceremony concluded with the singing of the Army Song.