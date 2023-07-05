Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care event [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care event

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen run into a room to treat simulated injuries during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training event at Midway, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:04
    VIRIN: 230717-Z-KI557-1323
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    This work, Airmen train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

