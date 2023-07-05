Airmen train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care event

U.S. Airmen run into a room to treat simulated injuries during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training event at Midway, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

