Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hood and veteran patient [Image 1 of 3]

    Hood and veteran patient

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joy Hood, a clinical nurse assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron, poses for a photo with Air Force veteran Bill Denton while working at Baxter Regional Medical Center as part of the Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7917691
    VIRIN: 230717-Z-KI557-1010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hood and veteran patient [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hood and veteran patient
    Hernandez checks blood pressure
    Airmen train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    NW Arkansas Wellness
    Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT