    Hernandez checks blood pressure [Image 2 of 3]

    Hernandez checks blood pressure

    YELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Chrissmiguel Hernandez, a 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group aerospace medical technician, measures blood pressure during the Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training at Yellville, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7917694
    VIRIN: 230717-Z-KI557-1047
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: YELLVILLE, AR, US 
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    NW Arkansas Wellness
    Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

