Hernandez checks blood pressure

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Chrissmiguel Hernandez, a 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group aerospace medical technician, measures blood pressure during the Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training at Yellville, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

